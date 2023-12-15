Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Not so awesome foursome: Police foil groups plans

Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Four youths were taken into custody overnight following a fleeing driver incident, which started in Hobsonville.

Waitematā West Relieving Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says Police were called to Hobsonville Point at around 2.30am after a report of a group of youths allegedly attempting to steal a motorbike.

“Police have then observed two stolen vehicles travelling in a convoy and called for additional units and Eagle to assist,” he says.

“Police did not initially pursue, however Eagle maintained observations while staff positioned road spikes.

“One of the vehicles was abandoned on Moire Road and Eagle has continued to follow the other vehicle, which was driving at excessive speeds through Massey, Swanson and Henderson before being successfully spiked on Vitasovich Drive.”

Inspector Edwards says the vehicle continued travelling with deflated tyres back into Massey, where it was abandoned on Huruhuru Street.

“The offenders have fled through several properties before being taken into custody without incident.

“This is another example of great Police work in holding offenders to account while keeping our community safe.

“I’d like to acknowledge the excellent work by the various Police teams involved in responding to this incident.”

Two young offenders aged 14 and 15 will appear in the Waitakere Youth Court today with the remaining two offenders, aged 13, referred to Youth Aid Services.

