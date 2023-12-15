Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tāmaki Makaurau Police Give Tips To Manage The Christmas Cheer At Festivals And Parties This Summer

Friday, 15 December 2023, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Santa Claus isn’t the only person coming to Tāmaki Makaurau this summer, it’s also festival season and with Splore, Golden Lights, Juicy and Sunsetter festivals on the horizon to name just a few - Police have some tips to help you keep safe while you have fun in the sun.

If you are attending any festivals this year or even out and about in the Auckland CBD, Police wants to remind you to take care of yourself and your friends, be sensible and make sure everyone gets home safely.

“With large numbers of people expected at festivals and the number of people travelling into the Auckland CBD swelling due to Christmas functions and celebrations – it’s a timely reminder to have a plan before you go out to keep yourself safe,” Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, District Manager, Prevention says.

Always have a plan on how to get to and from an event safely. Have a plan b and keep an eye on your alcohol consumption, always eat something substantial if you are planning to drink and encourage your friends to do the same.

Watch your drinks and don’t accept drinks you haven’t seen poured, the last thing you want is somebody tampering with your drink.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and whanau are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

Having your valuables stolen can ruin your celebrations. If you are taking a car to the festival, make sure all valuables are kept out of sight, all doors are locked, and the windows are up. Keep your phone, keys and wallet in a safe place that is unlikely to easily fall out of a pocket.

If you want to snuggle up under the mistletoe with somebody, make sure you always have their consent: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/sexual-assault-and-consent/un...

If you feel unsafe or have concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, call Police on 111, for non-urgent concerns you can call 105 or visit https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and report the incident online.

If you are driving to an event be prepared for traffic, so be patient, keep calm, drive sober and if you are feeling tired – pull over, the last thing you want is a ‘silent night’.

High Alert wants to encourage anyone who may have had a negative experience with a substance to report it anonymously to High Alert. This knowledge helps to inform the network of what pills, powders or other substances are in circulation and enable warnings to be issued if required.

High Alert can be found at highalert.org.nz or on both Facebook and Instagram.

Look after your friends at festivals and make sure it stays as ‘the most wonderful time of the year’.

“There will be an increased visibility of Police in the Auckland CBD over the next couple of weeks and we’ll be conducting breath tests too. Expect to see Police patrols anytime, anywhere,” Inspector Whittaker says.

• If you are planning on drinking, then it’s a good idea to have something substantial to eat before you start.
• Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.
• Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport.
• Look after your friends and stick together.
• Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated.
• Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.
• Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers.
• Challenge any inappropriate comments or actions.
• If you have concerns about someone’s behaviour, call Police.

If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, either way have a plan for getting home safely.

We want parents and caregivers to take note of this advice too, so they can make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while having fun.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

Police also has advice for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or intoxicated people - do not do this. Do not allow your mates to do this either.

Sexual assault is unacceptable. It is never the victim’s fault and should not be tolerated in any situation.

Police take sexual assault extremely seriously. We will respond to and investigate every incident reported to us.

Any time, every day, we are here to help - Ao te pō, pō te ao, kei konei mātou hei āwhina

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or suspicious.

If it’s already happened you can provide information via the Police non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz

Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea taihara, hihira rānei i taua wā tonu.

Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te nama ohotata-kore a Ngā Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz rānei

