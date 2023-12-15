Water Incident, Hastings

A search is underway after a man got into trouble in the water around 3pm at Ocean Beach, Hastings.

He was last seen around 300m north of where he entered the water.

Hawke’s Bay Surf Club and the Hawke’s Bay Coastguard have are assisting in locating the man, and volunteers are walking the beach.

A helicopter has also been deployed to assist.

The search is expected to continue until around sunset.

