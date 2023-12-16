Arrest Made In Operation Wentworth

A joint operation involving Hawke’s Bay Police and Immigration New Zealand has resulted in the arrest of a 44-year old man on three rape charges.

The man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today. Further charges are likely to follow.

As a result of the search warrant issued in this operation, two migrants were served Deportation Liability Notices and Immigration enquiries are continuing.

Operation Wentworth was launched after a victim complained to Immigration about migrant exploitation and potential human trafficking last week. This complaint was referred to Hawke’s Bay Police.

We urge anyone who may have been a victim of similar offending in the Hawke’s Bay to come forward to Police. If you are a migrant, and think you are being exploited, do not be afraid to ask Immigration or Police for help.

Police would like to assure any further victims that any complaints will be taken seriously.

We encourage anyone to contact Police on 111 and quote file number 231129/1010 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As this investigation is ongoing we are unable to provide anything further at this time.

