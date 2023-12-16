Fatal Crash, State Highway 6/Gibbston Highway

Police can advise one person has died following a crash on State Highway 6/Gibbston Valley earlier this morning.

The crash was reported at 7:42 this morning.

Another person is in a serious condition.

The road is expected to be closed for some time, motorists are advised to expect delays and follow detours.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

