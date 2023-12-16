Stokes Valley Homicide Investigation - Scene Examination Continues

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, Wellington District Police:

A scene examination is continuing in Stokes Valley following the death of a

man overnight.

Police were called to the George Street address shortly after 2am and located

one man deceased and one with critical injuries.

The injured man remains in hospital.

Today Police have been speaking with residents in the area and conducting a

thorough scene examination, and there will be a continuing Police presence

throughout the weekend.

As part of our efforts to piece together what has occurred, we continue to

appeal to the community to contact us if they have any information which may

assist.

We are also asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage within Stokes Valley

and the Eastern Hutt Road to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by phone on 105, or online

at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update Report, referencing file

number 231216/6245.

