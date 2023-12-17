Information Sought About Te Anau Flares

Invercargill Police are wanting to speak to anybody who has information on flares that were let off last night.

Shortly before 10pm, Police received reports of three red parachute flares being sighted between the Te Anau township and Dome Island.

Search and Rescue were advised, and Southern Lakes Helicopters assisted a night search, where night vision and thermal equipment was utilised.

Enquiries with people camping in the area did not lead to the source of the flares, and no distress calls were received by Maritime Radio.

Sergeant Alun Griffiths, Invercargill Police Search and Rescue, appealed for any further information or sightings that may assist in locating the source of the flares.

“It is possible that someone had let off flares and was not in distress. If that is the case, we encourage them to come forward to negate the need for further investigation and search efforts.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, referencing event number P057090756.

