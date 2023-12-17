Update - Stokes Valley homicide

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, Wellington District
Police:
Police remain at a Stokes Valley address
following a homicide early on Saturday morning.
Police
were called to the George Street property shortly after 2am
and located one man deceased and one with life-threatening
injuries. Both men had sustained firearm-related
injuries.
The injured man remains in hospital, where
he underwent surgery yesterday and remains in a critical
condition.
Both men were attending a birthday
celebration when the incident took place. Investigators are
continuing their work piecing together the events that led
to this tragic incident and identify those
responsible.
Police can confirm local gang members
were also at the birthday celebration. A heightened Police
presence remains in the area, with reassurance patrols
ongoing.
We are asking people within the community who
have privately-owned CCTV or dashcam footage within Stokes
Valley and the Eastern Hutt Road area between 1am and 3am
that day to make contact with us.
Anyone with any
information that will help us progress this inquiry is asked
to contact Police by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz
using Update Report, referencing file number
231216/6245.
