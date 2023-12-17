Update - Stokes Valley homicide

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, Wellington District Police:

Police remain at a Stokes Valley address following a homicide early on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the George Street property shortly after 2am and located one man deceased and one with life-threatening injuries. Both men had sustained firearm-related injuries.

The injured man remains in hospital, where he underwent surgery yesterday and remains in a critical condition.

Both men were attending a birthday celebration when the incident took place. Investigators are continuing their work piecing together the events that led to this tragic incident and identify those responsible.

Police can confirm local gang members were also at the birthday celebration. A heightened Police presence remains in the area, with reassurance patrols ongoing.

We are asking people within the community who have privately-owned CCTV or dashcam footage within Stokes Valley and the Eastern Hutt Road area between 1am and 3am that day to make contact with us.

Anyone with any information that will help us progress this inquiry is asked to contact Police by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz using Update Report, referencing file number 231216/6245.

