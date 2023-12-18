Think Of Ariki: Police Urge Witnesses To Do The Right Thing

Police investigating the murder of Ariki Rigby remain committed to delivering justice for her.

This is the second Christmas Ariki’s whānau have been without her, without knowing who carried out this senseless and cruel act, and why.

A team of experienced detectives in Hawke’s Bay continue the painstaking work to find those answers and bring closure for Ariki’s whānau. Individuals within the Hawke’s Bay community know what happened, or could help our investigation, but they are refusing to interact with Police.

Investigators are making slow but steady progress to break that silence, including reinterviewing witnesses, reviewing evidence and following new leads. This is meticulous work and remains incredibly sensitive because of the secrecy from those who refuse to come forward.

We urge them to think of Ariki’s grieving whānau this Christmas and do the right thing and talk to Police.

Anyone with information can contact Police via 105, by phone or online, and reference file number 220905/1265. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

