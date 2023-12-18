Think Of Ariki: Police Urge Witnesses To Do The Right Thing

Police investigating the murder of Ariki Rigby remain
committed to delivering justice for her.
This is the
second Christmas Ariki’s whānau have been without her,
without knowing who carried out this senseless and cruel
act, and why.
A team of experienced detectives in
Hawke’s Bay continue the painstaking work to find those
answers and bring closure for Ariki’s whānau. Individuals
within the Hawke’s Bay community know what happened, or
could help our investigation, but they are refusing to
interact with Police.
Investigators are making slow
but steady progress to break that silence, including
reinterviewing witnesses, reviewing evidence and following
new leads. This is meticulous work and remains incredibly
sensitive because of the secrecy from those who refuse to
come forward.
We urge them to think of Ariki’s
grieving whānau this Christmas and do the right thing and
talk to Police.
Anyone with information can contact
Police via 105, by phone or online, and reference file
number 220905/1265. Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
