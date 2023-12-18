Make It A Summer To Remember, For All The Right Reasons

As the warmer weather approaches and the festive season kicks into gear, holiday makers are sure to head to the beautiful Pohutukawa Coast to spend time in the sun making memories with friends and whānau.

But NZ Police, along with our friends at Auckland Council and Animal Management, are reminding visitors to respect the area while they have a safe and happy holiday.

Counties Manukau East’s Sergeant Richard Bracey says the beaches in East Auckland, and surrounds, attract large numbers of people during the holiday period and is reminding people our officers will be visible.

“This summer we are focusing on providing community reassurance, prevention and enforcement activities, especially relating to alcohol, vehicle crime and driving offences in and around the Eastern beaches, which includes Beachlands and Maraetai areas,” he says.

“We want everyone to have a great Christmas catching up with friends and whānau this summer, and not with us.

“So our focus will be on speeding, driving while impaired or distracted (including fatigue and drink driving and using your mobile phone), and not wearing a seatbelt. Anti-social behaviour will also not be tolerated and we are reminding visitors there are alcohol bans in place.

Sergeant Bracey says Police foot patrols and daily road checkpoints will continue during the festive period, enabling safer roads and communities throughout the holiday period.

“This is just a reminder for people to respect the local environment and the local residents.

“We will be out and about to provide a safe and secure environment for all beach goers and local residents.

“Together let’s make this a summer to remember for all the good right reasons.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

