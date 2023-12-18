Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board Rolls Out Summer Safety Programme

Monday, 18 December 2023, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Media release issued on behalf of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board

 

Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board is launching its Summer Safety programme to protect locals and the influx of visitors on the beach. The new initiatives honour the ancient spiritual pathway of Te Ara Wairua and aim to safeguard the natural environment along the full length of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe.

Effective December, the speed restriction on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe will be enforceable (Beach signage will be unveiled on Thursday December 21 and will be active thereafter):

  • 30km/hr for 200 meters either side of the beach off/on ramps and
  • 60km/hr for the remainder of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe.

Additional signs promoting safe driving and awareness of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe will remind drivers to respect the spiritual pathway of Te Ara Wairua. Please note Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe is not a highway and it should be considered an ultimate privilege to use and receive from this iconic taonga.

Tikanga for all beachgoers

We encourage all who visit to make safety their first priority by driving slowly, swimming safely, watch for other beach users and avoid unnecessary risks along the beach and in the water. We discourage wheelies and donuts which destroy valuable kaimoana beds as well as place drivers at risk.

Plan your trip

To protect public safety and accessibility to emergency services, we remind beachgoers that cell phone coverage is intermittent along sections of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe. Plan your trip accordingly, check for low tide, stay in your "lane" and consider alternate emergency communications options prior to planning a trip on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe. While there are some areas along the beach where cell service has proven more reliable, coverage overall can remain patchy.

Uphold the mauri

As Kaitiaki (stewards) of this treasured taonga, we ask all who visit this summer to uphold the mauri (wellbeing) of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe in accordance with our ancestral traditions - by honouring Te Ara Wairua, respecting the natural habitat and keeping safe along the road. Camping, campervans, hitchhiking, fires and littering are prohibited along the length of the beach. The Board are also requesting that dogs remain on leash whilst around other visitors and to keep them away from dotterels and other nesting shorebirds.

We wish everyone an enjoyable and responsible season ahead.

Contact Information

Kaitaia Police Station

  • 09 408 6500
  • In an emergency dial 111, -555 for dangerous driving or contact the Kaitaia Police Station 17 Redan Road

Department of Conservation

  • 0800 362 468
  • For threatened wildlife and marine issues

Northland Regional Council

  • 0800 504 639
  • 24/7 Incident hotline

Far North District Council

  • 0800 920 029
  • Noise and rubbish issues

