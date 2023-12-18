Shapes Of Summer Light Installation Returns To Tauranga City Centre

After taking the limelight last year, the “Shapes of Summer” exhibition is once again set to light up Tauranga waterfront, as the city centre switches on for summer.

This year, renowned light artist Angus Muir has curated a fresh collection of light sculptures and installations, while drawing inspiration from the unique colours, shapes and sounds of Tauranga Moana.

Tauranga City Council City Development and Partnerships General Manager Gareth Wallis says last year’s exhibition was enjoyed by thousands of people visiting the city centre.

“It was heartwarming to see so many people relaxing, spending time with family and friends, and enjoying Tauranga waterfront, and we hope this year’s exhibition will bring our community together in the same way,” he says.

The series of installations run the length of The Strand Reserve, from Wharf Street to Dive Crescent, encouraging locals and visitors to explore the area.

This year’s works include: Tree Neons, a stunning new decorative element in eight different colours that can go into trees and other structures; ARC, a captivating installation that invites guests to journey through an entrancing tunnel of light; and Deep Thought HYBY COZO, a series of large scale installations and artworks that investigate geometry through light, shadow and perception.

“The city centre waterfront is the perfect location for the works, curated specifically for Tauranga by Angus Muir and his talented team of designers, whose sculptures and installations have been seen at some of the best light festivals and events around the world,” says Gareth.

He says the exhibition is part of Council’s ‘Summer in our city centre’ initiative, which brings a range of fun and exciting free activities for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s part of our commitment to supporting the city centre while its transformation is underway. Our city centre is on the verge of an exciting revitalisation, and we encourage everyone to come and check out the progress we’re making, have a bite to eat at some of the best restaurants in Tauranga, and enjoy all the events the city centre has on offer this summer.”

“As a community we need to continue showing support to our local businesses in the city centre and summer is a perfect opportunity to do this, while taking part in the range of events on offer and enjoy making memories with friends and whānau.”

Shapes of Summer is free and open to everyone, from dusk until late, every night from December 20 2023 until January 29, 2024.

For the latest information on what’s happening in the city centre, head to www.mytauranga.co.nz/citycentre



