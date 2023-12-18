Man Charged Following Indecent Assault

Palmerston North Police have charged a man in his 40’s with sexual violation following an incident on Saturday 25 November.

The incident took place in a rideshare vehicle.

“It is important to recognise that this is not a frequent occurrence and many people use rideshare options, as a professional and safe service, without issue,” says Detective Sergeant Carl Newton.

But that is not everyone’s experience and Police would like to encourage anyone who has been affected by indecent behaviour to report it to us if they have not done so already.

We understand it can be hard to come forward and report incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure you Police take these matters seriously and have a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases, we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Carl Newton through the Police non-emergency number, 105.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

