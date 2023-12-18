Man Charged Following Indecent Assault

Palmerston North Police have charged a man in his 40’s
with sexual violation following an incident on Saturday 25
November.
The incident took place in a rideshare
vehicle.
“It is important to recognise that this is
not a frequent occurrence and many people use rideshare
options, as a professional and safe service, without
issue,” says Detective Sergeant Carl Newton.
But
that is not everyone’s experience and Police would like to
encourage anyone who has been affected by indecent behaviour
to report it to us if they have not done so
already.
We understand it can be hard to come forward
and report incidents of this nature, but we would like to
reassure you Police take these matters seriously and have a
number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases,
we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in
confidence.
Anyone with information can contact
Detective Sergeant Carl Newton through the Police
non-emergency number,
105.
