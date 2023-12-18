Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Infringements And Impounds: Northland Police Come Through With Promise To Crack Down On Dangerous Decisions

Monday, 18 December 2023, 8:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Some Whangārei motorists have received a fail result after Northland Police put a challenge to road users last week.

Northland Road Policing Manager, Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett, asked motorists to consider their actions before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

More than 3,000 breath tests were conducted during an operation over the weekend, and Road Policing staff found some motorists clearly made poor driving choices.

“Our teams had checkpoints across Whangārei on both Friday and Saturday evening, 15 and 16 December, and we found there was significant room for improvement.

“Policing staff tested 3,043 drivers of vehicles across five different checkpoints on both evenings.”

Inspector Fitchett says 20 of those drivers were found to have consumed over the legal limit of alcohol before switching on their ignition.

“Police don’t conduct checkpoints for fun. We are ensuring the safety of our communities to make sure everyone is getting home safely this Christmas.

“It is disappointing our staff still issued 33 infringement notices to drivers who were not complying with the law.

“Don’t be the reason your family, or someone else’s, doesn’t have their loved one home for the holidays.”

Police also issued infringements for four drivers who were found to be impaired by drugs and a further five who had previously been disqualified or suspended from driving.

Inspector Fitchett also wants to remind road users that if you make a poor driving choice – it’s on you.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Elsewhere, outside of our planned checkpoints, Police pulled over an unrestrained driver to discover three children aged five and under were also unrestrained – most concerning was a two-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat with no seatbelt on.

“A three and a five-year-old were located in the back without seatbelts or child seats, which the driver told us she had at home but had chosen not to use,” Inspector Fitchett says.

“Police were met with frustration and some verbal abuse from the driver who also had her vehicle impounded.”

We are reminding those in the region, and down the country, Police will have no tolerance for those caught intoxicated or impacted by drugs while driving or riding on the road.

“Our teams will be following through with the appropriate enforcement action,” Inspector Fitchett says.

“Make it a night to remember – not a night to forget.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 