Name Release, Body Recovered At Ocean Beach

Police can now release the name of the man who’s body was recovered from Ocean Beach on Sunday.

He was 26-year-old Hyuckjun Kwon of Chatswood, who was reported missing after a water incident at Ocean Beach on Friday.

Police extend our condolences to his friends and family at this difficult time.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

