Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Toxic Algal Blooms Prompt Vigilance Call – ORC

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The public are being asked to be vigilant in spotting potentially toxic algae blooms forming in some Otago waterways – with the ORC now reporting four areas of concern in recent weeks.

Yesterday, the latest sample collected on 18 December found toxic algae (cyanobacteria) present at Lake Waihola, south of Dunedin, and potentially toxic algae has also been observed at Waianakarua River, in North Otago, says ORC’s Scientist – Water Quality, Helen Trotter.

“We’re asking the public and people with pets to take extra care when visiting rivers and lakes at present, as the warm conditions are becoming ideal for toxic algae to bloom,” Ms Trotter says.

The public should continue to avoid contact with the water at Butchers Dam and connected waterbodies, and at Lake Waihola, until further notice, she says.

Algae was found in Butchers Dam earlier this month, and concerns over the death of three dogs near Alexandra last Friday also raised concerns around the lower Manuherekia, while upstream at Ophir there are already signs in place warning of a toxic algal bloom.

“If you or your pet are experiencing symptoms after contact with contaminated water, please visit a doctor or vet immediately,” Ms Trotter says.

The dog deaths near Alexandra have not yet been confirmed as linked to algae, but people are being asked to be prudent when excising pets around any waterways at present and avoid any algae.

Ms Trotter notes both wet and dried algae above the waterline can still be toxic.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Rivers which are known cyanobacteria hotspots around Otago are Silver Stream, Mosgiel, Cardrona River, Central Otago, Manuherekia River, Central Otago, Hāwea River, Central Otago, Waianakarua River, North Otago.

Lakes which are known cyanobacteria hotspots in Otago are Lake Waihola, Tomahawk Lagoon in Dunedin and Butchers Dam in Central Otago.

Ms Trotter encourages anyone who thinks they have seen toxic algae to take a photo, contact ORC as soon as possible on its Pollution Hotline; 0800 800 033. ORC staff are rostered on over the holiday period to respond to environmental incidents.

“Prompt sightings by the public mean we can investigate and get signage up at access points as soon as possible,” she says.

Benthic cynaobacteria (toxic algae) in rivers

“Blooms are more common during the summer months, when low rainfall, warm temperatures, the right level of nutrients and more sunlight create an environment where it can thrive.”

“However, in the right conditions toxic algae can bloom rapidly and just a teaspoon is enough to cause serious illness, or death, so people are urged to remain vigilant around our waterways this summer.

If in any doubt, stay out,” Ms Trotter says.

Two web sites people should be familiar with are LAWA’s www.lawa.org.nz/learn/factsheets/toxic-algae,

and to find the latest toxic algae sightings, go to: www.orc.govt.nz/toxicalgaesightings .

Ms Trotter says ORC follows the Ministry for the Environment guidelines in managing our response to potentially toxic algae.

“We will put up warning signs at popular access points when toxic algae reach levels that pose a risk to human and animal health,” she says.

Watch for symptoms, signs of poisoning.

Exposure to toxic algae may cause symptoms such as:

• Skin rashes

• Nausea

• Tummy upset

• Tingling and numbness around the mouth or tips of fingers.

Signs of poisoning in animals include:

• Lethargy

• Muscle tremors

• Fast breathing

• Twitching

• Paralysis

• Convulsion

Find the latest toxic algae updates and sightings:

www.orc.govt.nz/toxicalgae

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 