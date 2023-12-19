Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lower Hutt Tops List Of Airbnb’s Most-searched Destination For Kiwis!

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt is an amazing place to live, but it’s also a wonderful place to visit, having just hit the top spot of Airbnb’s travel searches, and we’re thrilled at the news.

Our city tops the list for the most-searched destinations for Kiwis planning to travel next year.

"Here in Lower Hutt we know just how great our city is and it’s exciting that Kiwis are thinking about coming to see what we have on offer," enthused Mayor Campbell Barry at the news.

"We have beaches on our doorstep, one of the best mountain bike parks, tracks and reserves to explore, with lots of cafes and restaurants and major events like Juicy Fest in town."

Campbell’s right! Lower Hutt is brimming with must-visit locations:

  • Lush natural beauty with waterfall walks to Korokoro Dam or Percy Scenic Reserve, and Butterfly Creek in East Harbour Regional Park
  • Riding the Remutaka Cycle Trail Great Ride up the Hutt River and over to the Wairarapa
  • Wainuiomata’s mountain bike park, with 55 trails covering 55km in Waiu Park and growing
  • Aotearoa New Zealand’s first permanent lighthouse at Pencarrow Head
  • Hiking for all ages and skill-levels - especially where wild Kiwi roam in the Ōrongorongo Valley
  • 60 eateries in 800m along Jackson Street’s shopping precinct, plus central Lower Hutt’s shopping centre
  • Swimming spots galore (and rolling out the picnic rug at Days Bay)
  • Two outstanding cinemas - including an IMAX
  • Outdoor play areas (Avalon Park will tire out those tamariki!)
  • Contemporary art at the Internationally recognised Dowse Art Museum - home of the pātaka, Nuku Tewhatewha
  • Iconic locations of Arohanui ki te Tāngata (Waiwhetū) Marae, Hikoikoi Reserve and Honiana Te Puni Reserve
  • The tranquil Bodhinyanarama Buddhist temple
We’re central so you can stay here and easily get to events in Wellington, Wairarapa, Porirua and the Kapiti Coast.

Aotearoa is a stunning country, so we’re very proud to see us coming out on top. In fact, our city is only one of three Te Ika-a-Māui / North Island locales that made the official Airbnb list:

1. Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt, Wellington

2. Aoraki Mount Cook, Canterbury

3. Pārāwai Thames, Waikato

4. Ōhaupō, Waikato

5. Te Konika o te Matamata Mosgiel, Otago

6. Ōmarama, Canterbury

7. Karitane, Otago

8. Wānaka, Otago

9. Twizel, Canterbury

10. Lake Tekapo, Canterbury

This is a huge win for the people who make our city what it is - thank you for everything, here’s to next year!

For details on places to see and things to do in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt, head over to www.wellingtonnz.com/visit/hutt-valley/lower-hutt

