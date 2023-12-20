Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reusable Cup Initiative Helps Fight The Landfill

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

More than 2000 disposable cups have been diverted from landfill in six weeks through a new initiative that enables people to borrow a reusable cup from selected Hamilton cafes.

In a bold move to combat the environmental impact of single-use coffee cups, the Hamilton City Council-supported initiative, ‘Let’s Reuse Hamilton’, is helping cafes across the city to implement their own sustainable cup-lending system.

The initiative - the first of its kind locally, and amongst the first in Aotearoa New Zealand - aims to reduce this unnecessary waste to landfill and inspires people to make a more sustainable choice and do their part to fight the landfill.

Getting behind the initiative is simple - people can either bring their own reusable cup to a participating cafe, or they can borrow one to return later.

Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Unit Director Tania Hermann said the goal of Let’s Reuse Hamilton is to let customers choose reusable cups for their takeaway coffee, instead of relying on single-use disposable cups.

"It’s estimated that New Zealanders go through more than 295 million takeaway coffee cups every year. Most of these cups and their lids will end up in landfill - as the cup’s plastic lining prevents them from being able to be recycled in New Zealand,” said Hermann.

Council has a Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, a roadmap for how it will support Hamilton to reduce waste.

“One of our goals is to increase innovation and opportunities that help reduce waste to landfill - this initiative achieves that. It’s simple to use and helps people make a choice that benefits the planet as well.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Someone who consumes five coffees a week will send 1,300 single use coffee cups to landfill- about 14kg in a year.

All participating cafes have opted into the Again Again system. When customers visit, they can download the Again Again app, scan it at the counter, and borrow a stainless steel cup.

When they’re ready for their next coffee, they return their cup and borrow another one. Cups can be returned to any participating cafe, fostering a community-wide commitment to sustainability.

Some participating cafes have also created their own ‘ugly mug library’ - an eclectic collection of mugs, which customers can borrow from.

To kick-start the initiative, the Let’s Reuse team hosted a series of launch events - one at each of the participating cafes, to bring the Hamilton community together.

“The launch events were well attended and a great opportunity for people to see how easy the system is to use. It was great to see staff excited about the initiative too - knowing they were helping support their customers to make better choices”, said Hermann.

The project is being delivered by Impact Hub Waikato and funded through Hamilton City Council’s Waste Minimisation Fund. The Waste Minimisation Fund is provided by the Government’s charge for waste disposal, the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Levy.

Already, the cafes involved have noted an increased sense of climate empowerment amongst customers, and a greater sense of hope for the future.

Driven by their belief that every borrowed cup is a step toward a cleaner planet, the Let’s Reuse project team is encouraging locals to get behind the initiative, and help build a more sustainable future, one cup of coffee at a time.

Participating cafes


Kopi Cafe (298 Victoria Street), Rocket Coffee Roasters (302 Barton Street), Cream Eatery (14 Garden Place), Sierra Cafe (10 Worley Place), and Weave Eatery (3 Melody Lane).

About Let’s Reuse Hamilton


Let’s Reuse Hamilton is on a mission to make sustainable choices effortless, and to provide a practical solution for people to enjoy their favourite hot drinks without contributing to landfill waste. Their cup-lending system empowers individuals, businesses, and communities to borrow reusable cups for their takeaway coffee, instead of consuming single-use waste.

About Hamilton City Council’s Waste Minimisation Fund


The fund encourages projects championing long-term waste minimisation and behaviour change, in line with the vision of the Council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan.


The fund distributes a total of $50,000 each year across successful applicants. The fund provides support to iwi, business and education/community groups based in Hamilton.


Groups need to be involved in local waste reduction projects and initiatives with outcomes that benefit the Hamilton community. They can apply for one of two options: standard funding (to receive between $1000 to $5000); or special projects (to receive between $5000 to $15,000). The fund opens on 18 March 2024.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 