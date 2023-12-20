ASB Bank Supports Our Community This Christmas

Local ASB Tauranga and Mount Teams have donated $10,000 to three local charities to support our community this Christmas, via the Acorn Foundation. Seeing the need in our community in areas of Food Security, Housing, and Mental Health, the ASB Tauranga and Mount teams chose to split their donation equally between Tauranga Community Foodbank, Tauranga Women’s Refuge, and Grief Support Services.

Jennifer Murray, Funding Coordinator at Grief Support Services, said: “We are so grateful for the generous support from local ASB teams during these difficult times of the ongoing Covid-19 situation, global tensions, and the cost-of-living crisis. We anticipate a continued increase in demand on our service over the coming months as these situations all impact on grief responses. The exceptional growth of referrals from all sectors of the community continues to put extreme demands on our service. This donation will assist us to continue to offer much needed support for individuals and families/whānau.”

Hazel Hape, Manager at Tauranga Women’s Refuge, said ASB’s donation will make a real difference at this time of year: “Donations go a long way to lifting the spirits of the families and whānau we support across Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty districts. Our sincere thanks go to the ASB Tauranga and Mount teams for their kindness, generosity and compassion for the work we do in the community with women, children, men, families, whānau and community impacted by Domestic Violence.”

This is the fourth year in a row that the teams at ASB Tauranga and the Mount have supported our local community through the Acorn Foundation. Acorn’s Corporate & Community Giving Manager, Emily Goulding, says ASB are one of several local businesses who choose to give via the Foundation:

“Our corporate donors tell us they value Acorn’s guidance when it comes to choosing recipients. Acorn reviews dozens of funding applications every year so we know which organisations are doing impactful work in our community. It’s wonderful that the ASB Tauranga and Mount teams are continuing their Christmas tradition of supporting our community.”

