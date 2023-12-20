Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Issues Infringement Notices For Wastewater Plant Odours

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington has taken action against Wellington Water Limited, Veolia New Zealand Limited, Upper Hutt City Council and Lower Hutt City Council for discharging offensive and objectionable odour beyond the boundary of the Seaview Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Thirteen incidents of offensive and objectionable odour beyond the boundary of the property have been confirmed by Greater Wellington amid significant levels of public complaint over the smell.

As a consequence, infringement notices have been issued to both Wellington Water Limited and Veolia New Zealand Limited for each of the 13 confirmed discharges and 13 abatement notice breaches, totalling 26 instances of non-compliance with a cost per company of $22,750.

Infringement notices for breaches of abatement notices have also been issued to both Hutt City Council and Upper Hutt City Council, who are the consent holders responsible for compliance and investment in the treatment plant – with a cost per council of $9,750.

Greater Wellington’s action follows a significant number of complaints from members of the public over objectionable odours from the treatment plant with 111 complaints registered between 31 October and 12 December 2023, which triggered an investigation by the regional council in November this year. The outcome was the decision to issue the infringement notices.

“We don’t take this step lightly. Our priority is to work co-operatively with consent holders to ensure they manage their activities within the terms of their consents,” says Greater Wellington Environment Group Manager Lian Butcher.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Issuing fines is an enforcement approach that takes a lot of consideration. But following non-compliance with the consent conditions and subsequent abatement notices, and given the severity of the odour, there were very few options left available to us other than issuing these infringements.”

Ms Butcher added that she hoped replacing the plant's biofilter media to mitigate odour would put an end to the discomfort felt in neighbourhoods adjacent to the treatment plant. The replacement is due to be complete in mid-February 2024. Greater Wellington would continue to monitor odours for compliance with all relevant consents, she said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 