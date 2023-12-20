Man Found Safe And Well After Night In Bush
West Coast Search and Rescue Co-Ordinator and Area
Response
Manager Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood:
A man missing on the West Coast overnight has been found safe and well.
The man is a visitor from the United Kingdom
and set out on a walk about 11am
on Tuesday, along the Roberts Point Track in Franz Josef. At some point, he
lost the trail and was unable to find his way back.
Thankfully, the man was able to call for
assistance about 1am before his
phone went flat.
Land Search and Rescue was contacted, who
deployed to the area along with
Police and Department of Conservation staff. A thermal-equipped helicopter
operated by Glacier Country Helicopters brought the teams into the area.
The man was not
prepared for a night in the open and was wearing only
shorts
and a T-shirt, and did not have a personal locator beacon.
Police were able to provide the man with a
crash course in survival prior to
his phone going flat.
A search team in the helicopter spotted the man
about 10am, and much to
everybody’s relief, he was safe and suffered no life-threatening injuries.
The man was still within the search area, near Annie Peak, but some distance
from any track or where he thought he may have been.
Police would like to sincerely thank everyone
involved. This incident shows
just how important it is to be prepared for a trip into the wilderness.
Personal
locator beacons are inexpensive to hire and could save your
life. In
this case, the individual is incredibly lucky to be able to walk away with
only minor injuries, but many other people haven’t been so fortunate.