Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

FMA Warns Of Increase In Fake Product Disclosure Statement Scams Targeting New Zealanders

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is urging New Zealanders to remain vigilant and protect themselves from investment scams this holiday season. This comes during a period of escalating scam reports to the FMA.


Recently, the FMA has published five warnings about scammers pretending to be from financial institutions here and abroad that send false product disclosure statements (PDS) for term deposits and bonds. The quality of these documents is becoming increasingly sophisticated and offer interest rates that look realistic but are marginally higher than legitimate offers and have induced people to hand over money.

The FMA has issued 12 warnings about PDS scams in 2023, and they are now impersonating legitimate New Zealand companies, including local banks. By comparison, the FMA posted five warnings about this type of false PDS scam in 2022, most of these involved impersonating international or overseas companies.

The FMA believes people are being led to these scams by fraudulent investment comparison websites, an activity featured in previous FMA warnings. People searching online for information on available interest rates provide their personal information, such as their name, phone number and email address. Criminals use that information to contact the person by phone, claiming to work for a New Zealand bank or overseas financial institution, and then emails the person the false PDSs with links to impostor websites.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The proliferation of recovery scams was another trend the FMA saw in 2023, with 36 reported in total. This type of scam involves criminals contacting scam victims claiming they could recover their lost funds. However, these scams were a ploy to access people’s bank accounts to steal more of their money.

2023 scam trends

The FMA has posted 82 warnings about suspected investment scams and impostor websites in 2023 and 22 warnings about unregistered businesses. That compares to 64 scam warnings and 14 unregistered business warnings in 2022. The financial harm caused by PDS scams alone, both actual and near misses, totalled $3.35m in 2023 for those that provided this detail when reporting to the FMA.

The FMA also received 77 complaints relating to the falsifying of documents – 71 of those were scammers pretending to have a FMA licence. Most of the complaints originated throughout Europe.

In October the FMA updated and improved its “Report a Scam” function on its website which resulted in a marked increase in complaints from the public. Of the 331 scams reported to the FMA in 2023, 184 have come since this update. This compares to 211 scams reported to the FMA in the whole of 2022.

FMA Senior Responsible Officer for Scam Prevention and Co-ordination, Peter Taylor said: “While many New Zealanders will be enjoying a well-deserved break this holiday season, scammers won’t be. Whether it's an investment scam, phishing, impersonation or dating scam, we encourage all New Zealanders to remain extra vigilant this summer holiday.

“We also remind New Zealanders that there are plenty of well-regulated investment products available from legitimate financial providers, where their money is subject to the protections of the Financial Markets Conduct Act and the FMA’s supervision of these products and providers,” said Mr Taylor.

Red flags to watch for and ways to avoid being scammed include: 

  • Check the site you’re using is genuine. Make sure the company is based here, has a New Zealand phone number and the website URL matches the company.
  • Check the bank’s website and/or phone app. Banks post warnings about scams claiming to be them on these platforms to warn customers. If you suspect you are being scammed, report it to the bank.
  • Check very carefully before sending any money or personal information to an investment opportunity, even if you think you’re investing with a legitimate or well-known financial institution.
  • Do not put personal information into so-called ‘investment comparison’ websites. These are fronts for criminals, who use the information to contact new targets looking for genuine investments. Legitimate comparison sites provide the information on the web page without requiring any personal information.
  • Do not respond to links, emails or contact details supplied by callers. Check for yourself with the bank or contact the institution through obtaining a creditable source for the contact information.
  • Banks and fund managers are licensed and regulated and will not call you out of the blue, offering a new opportunity that demands you immediately send them money.
  • Pay attention, listen to your bank when it raises questions or concerns about your payment requests or money transfers – they will have seen other customers lose money responding to a similar opportunity.
  • Talk with a trusted adviser, friend, or family member – often all it takes is a fresh set of eyes to raise red flags you may not have considered.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 