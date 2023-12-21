Responses To Our Recommendations About Governance Of The Auckland City Rail Link Project

We have published two letters, one from Auckland Council and the other from the Ministry of Transport and the Treasury, updating us on their response to the recommendations in our 2022 report Governance of the City Rail Link project. We requested this update because we want to provide public transparency on progress with addressing our recommendations.

We made four recommendations in our 2022 report to help ensure that the CRL is successfully completed alongside wider network improvements, operates effectively from opening day, and achieves its intended benefits over the long term.

You can read what these organisations have said about their progress on these recommendations on our website. We have not audited the information in their responses.

We intend to carry out further work in 2024/25 to follow up on our 2022 report.

