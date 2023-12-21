Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plea For Information After Northland Wallaby Discovery

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Officials are asking the public for help after a dead wallaby was found at the side of the highway near Kawakawa this month and another dead animal was reportedly seen on the road just south of the State Highway One Maungakaramea intersection a few days later.

Nicky Fitzgibbon, Biosecurity Manager - Incursions and Response for the Northland Regional Council (NRC), says the council was alerted to reports of a dead wallaby on December 04 on the side of SH1 near Kawakawa’s three road bridges.

Two council staff had spoken to the man who had discovered the wallaby but unfortunately by the time report came through the animal had been fed to some dogs and there was no trace left of it.

Torrential rain on the day the wallaby had been picked up meant there was nothing to indicate the animal had been struck by a vehicle there.

"On considering all the evidence and speaking with the members of the public who reported it, staff are confident the report was genuine and the animal was a wallaby."

Ms Fitzgibbon says game cameras have been set up at two properties in the wider area as a precaution but the terrain surrounding the site where the wallaby had been found was not likely to be suitable for the animal.

"It’s possible the wallaby may have been killed elsewhere and fallen from a ute or other vehicle as it was driving in Northland."

Wallabies are found on Kawau Island, just south of Northland Regional Council's boundary, and large numbers are present in the Rotorua Lakes area and in North Otago and South Canterbury.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ms Fitzgibbon says adding credibility to the council’s theory the wallaby may have fallen from a vehicle was the reported sighting of another wallaby carcass on the road just south of the State Highway One Maungakaramea intersection a few days later on 11 December.

The incidents have been reported to Biosecurity New Zealand and she appealed to the public for any information that might shed light on the matter, including from anyone who may have been transporting dead wallabies into Northland or who had seen a vehicle doing so.

Wallabies are classified as an Unwanted Organism under New Zealand’s Biosecurity Act 1993 due to the significant damage they do to native bush, farms, crops, plantation forests, riparian plantings, biodiversity, and our economy. This makes it illegal to hold, move, or transport wallabies without specific authorisations.

Wallabies breed and establish easily. The illegal release of a single pregnant female can quickly create a whole new population and threat to the local economy and environments.

Live wallabies are unwanted in Northland because they eat native and exotic seedlings and pasture; making them costly to the farming and forestry sectors and posing a risk to native bush too, as they can limit the regeneration of some species.

They are formally classified as an ‘exclusion pest’ under the council’s Regional Pest Management Plan due to the serious environmental, economic, and other risks they pose.

Any, and all wallaby sightings - dead or alive - should be reported online to www.reportwallabies.nz

The most common signs of their presence are their footprints or scat (poo).

Ms Fitzgibbon says general information about a wide variety of land and water-based pests - including wallabies - is available online via www.nrc.govt.nz/pestcontrolhub

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister


“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
To put it mildly, yesterday’s “mini-budget” was lacking in specifics. Basically, the mini-budget was an announcement that announcements will be made in May about the likely time-line for the subsequent phasing-in of policies. So don’t hold your breath. National is making this stuff up as it goes along. At this point, Finance Minister Nicola Willis doesn’t know how big the tax cuts lollipop bag will be, how it will be paid for or when it will arrive... More


Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 