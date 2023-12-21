Go Well This Summer Cantabrians

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thursday, 21 December 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Now that summer’s here, it’s important to be prepared and understand how COVID- 19 and other illnesses might affect your holiday break.

“We want you to have a safe summer this year,” says Becky Hickmott, Waitaha Senior Responsible Officer for System Pressures, Te Whatu Ora.

“Please stay home if you are sick, have symptoms of COVID-19, or test positive for COVID-19.”

“If you’re going to be away from home, consider taking Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), hand sanitiser, masks or face coverings, and your usual medications. Remember RAT tests can be ordered for free from a pharmacy. You can find a list of pharmacies at http://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/covid-19-tests/

“If you catch COVID-19 on holiday consider using antiviral medication, which is free for those of you who fit the eligibility criteria,” says Becky Hickmott.

And remember if your summer of fun turns to a summer of glum, you can call Healthline 24/7 for free health advice around the clock.

Before you head off on holiday be sure to load Healthline’s number into your mobile phone, because when your GP’s doors are closed and the lights are out, a team of staff are ready to take your call – any time of day or night, including public holidays.

You can also call Healthline if you’re not sure where to go, they know what’s open around the motu. Phone 0800 611 116 – calls are answered 24/7 and they have translators available.

A new rural after-hours virtual telehealth service providing virtual GP consultations is now available for eligible rural communities. People can access the service by calling 0800 2 KA ORA (0800 252 672) *fees apply for some people.

If you are heading away, make sure you pack an extended supply of your regular medications.

Emergency Departments throughout New Zealand often run at capacity, especially over the festive season. Keep EDs free for those who need emergency care. In a life-threatening emergency, call 111.

You might also like to try a virtual consultation with a New Zealand registered health practitioner without seeing them in person. This is also called a virtual consult or telehealth. You can find a list of virtual care providers on healthify.nz.

For wellbeing support, free call or text 1737 any time, 24 hours a day. You can also call Lifeline at 0800 543354 or text HELP at 4357. Visit the All Sorts website to find ways to boost your wellbeing this summer.

Information for visitors to Christchurch

If you get sick after arriving in Christchurch, you can seek free health advice from Healthline at 0800 611 116.

Visitors in rural areas can also access KA ORA, a new rural after-hours virtual telehealth service providing virtual GP consultations. People can access the service by calling 0800 2 KA ORA (0800 252 672) *fees apply for some people.

There are three Urgent Care Clinics in Canterbury – please note hours may vary – check their websites for opening hours.

  • 24-Hour Surgery – 401 Madras Street. Ph 03 365 7777
  • Moorhouse Medical – 3 Pilgrim Place. Ph 03 365 7900
  • Riccarton Clinic – 4 Yaldhurst Road. Ph 03 343 3661.

Trusted health advice

You can also visit our HealthInfo website or your community pharmacy for health advice.

HealthInfo is a health information website that has information specific to Canterbury. It is written and approved by local doctors, practice nurses, hospital clinicians, and other healthcare professionals and features a mix of health information, fact sheets on different topics, and descriptions of local health services.

