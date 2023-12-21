Masterton District Council Closes Dive Pool

Masterton District Council has regretfully directed its Trust House Recreation Centre contractor, Belgravia Leisure Ltd to close the outdoor Dive Pool from today for the foreseeable future.

Acting Manager Community Facilities and Activities, Ian Osland said that investigations over recent weeks to resolve the cause of increased water loss from the outdoor pools network has tracked the issue to the Dive Pool infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, we have had to make the decision to close the Dive Pool. This is not something we want to do, but with water restrictions now in place and with persistent water loss from the pool, it was the responsible decision,” he said.

In the interim the outdoor Lido Pool will be open daily between 12pm and 6.30pm, the ‘Log Run’ will also be available from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Manu bombing sessions will be transferred to the indoor pool, scheduled for 12pm – 12.30pm, 2pm – 2.30pm, 3pm – 3.30pm, 4pm – 4.30pm and 5pm – 5.30pm daily.

“We appreciate this will bring disappointment to many and ask that pool users treat Belgravia Staff with courtesy and respect whilst they manage providing an alternative bombing option,” he said.

The outdoor pool complex was losing approximately 48,000 litres of water per day. Masterton District Council will continue to work to find a solution so this popular feature of the complex can re-open in the future.

