Masterton District Council Closes Dive Pool

Masterton District Council has regretfully directed its
Trust House Recreation Centre contractor, Belgravia Leisure
Ltd to close the outdoor Dive Pool from today for the
foreseeable future.
Acting Manager Community
Facilities and Activities, Ian Osland said that
investigations over recent weeks to resolve the cause of
increased water loss from the outdoor pools network has
tracked the issue to the Dive Pool
infrastructure.
“Unfortunately, we have had to make
the decision to close the Dive Pool. This is not something
we want to do, but with water restrictions now in place and
with persistent water loss from the pool, it was the
responsible decision,” he said.
In the interim the
outdoor Lido Pool will be open daily between 12pm and
6.30pm, the ‘Log Run’ will also be available from
11.30am to 3.30pm.
Manu bombing sessions will
be transferred to the indoor pool, scheduled for 12pm –
12.30pm, 2pm – 2.30pm, 3pm – 3.30pm, 4pm – 4.30pm and
5pm – 5.30pm daily.
“We appreciate this will bring
disappointment to many and ask that pool users treat
Belgravia Staff with courtesy and respect whilst they manage
providing an alternative bombing option,” he
said.
The outdoor pool complex was losing
approximately 48,000 litres of water per day. Masterton
District Council will continue to work to find a solution so
this popular feature of the complex can re-open in the
future.
