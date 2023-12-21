Witnesses Sought To Serious Crash On State Highway 20, Auckland

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious two-vehicle crash that occurred

this afternoon Thursday 21 December on the on-ramp to the Southwestern

Motorway from Cavendish Drive.

At around 2.59pm a truck and motorcycle have collided heading north on the

on-ramp, and the motorcyclist has been seriously injured.

They were transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police would like any witnesses of the crash, or driving prior to the crash,

or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward and assist the ongoing

investigation.

People can call our free 105 phone number quoting the event number:

P057148058.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

