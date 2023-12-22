Homicide inquiry, Christchurch

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

One person is in custody as Police in Christchurch launch a homicide inquiry.

Police were called to the carpark of Wycola Park in Hei Hei around 1:50am, where a man in his late 20s was located deceased with stab wounds.

Inquiries are ongoing to formally identify the man and advise his next of kin.

Another man, aged 36, at that location was taken into custody and is assisting Police with inquiries in relation to an assault.

A number of other people are also assisting Police, and officers are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death at this stage.

Police would like to reassure locals that this was an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Cordons remain in place and the public can expect to see an increased Police presence in Hei Hei as officers continue their investigation.



