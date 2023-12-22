Enjoy Freedom Camping This Summer Without Worries Of Fines

If you’re planning to see the beautiful places in the Bay of Plenty this summer, it’s important to know the rules and bylaws around freedom camping to avoid a hefty fine.

As the year comes to an end and people’s workplaces close for the Christmas/New Year break, many take this opportunity to explore the country or even visit New Zealand for the first time.

Stuart Goodman, Team Leader: Regulation Monitoring, reminds visitors to follow the rules when using freedom camping as a form of accommodation. This will ensure that Tauranga remains a friendly and safe destination for freedom camping.

“We want to remind campers that our city has strict rules regarding our bylaws and freedom camping. This year, the infringement fee has increased to $400 to $800 – a change directed by the Central Government. We don’t want to ruin someone’s holiday, so it’s important to be aware of the rules.”

Specific locations across Tauranga have been set aside for freedom campers, with designated areas with clearly marked signage indicating any restrictions. Campers must be in a certified self-contained vehicle, cannot stay more than two nights at any one location in a calendar month, cannot light fires and must remove all litter and waste.

Stuart advises campers to follow the rules to avoid receiving a fine, as enforcement officers patrol nightly.

All freedom campers planning to visit Tauranga should take the time to visit the freedom camping webpage, where all the rules around freedom camping are listed. If you’re travelling in a non-self-contained vehicle, it’s important to book into a campground.

