Enjoy Freedom Camping This Summer Without Worries Of Fines

If you’re planning to see the beautiful places in the
Bay of Plenty this summer, it’s important to know the
rules and bylaws around freedom camping to avoid a hefty
fine.
As the year comes to an end and people’s
workplaces close for the Christmas/New Year break, many take
this opportunity to explore the country or even visit New
Zealand for the first time.
Stuart Goodman, Team
Leader: Regulation Monitoring, reminds visitors to follow
the rules when using freedom camping as a form of
accommodation. This will ensure that Tauranga remains a
friendly and safe destination for freedom
camping.
“We want to remind campers that our city
has strict rules regarding our bylaws and freedom camping.
This year, the infringement fee has increased to $400 to
$800 – a change directed by the Central Government. We
don’t want to ruin someone’s holiday, so it’s
important to be aware of the rules.”
Specific
locations across Tauranga have been set aside for freedom
campers, with designated areas with clearly marked signage
indicating any restrictions. Campers must be in a certified
self-contained vehicle, cannot stay more than two nights at
any one location in a calendar month, cannot light fires and
must remove all litter and waste.
Stuart advises
campers to follow the rules to avoid receiving a fine, as
enforcement officers patrol nightly.
All freedom
campers planning to visit Tauranga should take the time to
visit the
freedom camping webpage, where all the rules around
freedom camping are listed. If you’re travelling in a
non-self-contained vehicle, it’s important to book into a
campground.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. To put it mildly, yesterday’s “mini-budget” was lacking in specifics. Basically, the mini-budget was an announcement that announcements will be made in May about the likely time-line for the subsequent phasing-in of policies. So don’t hold your breath. National is making this stuff up as it goes along. At this point, Finance Minister Nicola Willis doesn’t know how big the tax cuts lollipop bag will be, how it will be paid for or when it will arrive... More
Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More