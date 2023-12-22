Serious Crash, Mount Wellington

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash in Mount Wellington this morning.

The crash, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Mount Wellington Highway, was reported to Police around 9am.

Initial indications suggest the pedestrian has received serious injuries.

Diversions are currently in place however motorists are advised to expect lengthy delays and to please avoid travel in the area where possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

