Court appearance - Christchurch Homicide

A 36-year-old man is due in Christchurch District Court this afternoon on an assault charge in relation to a man’s death in Hei Hei overnight. Officers are continuing to door-knock residents in the area as we piece together the events that led to the discovery of the man in Wycola Park carpark. There will continue to be a Police presence in the area while investigations are underway. As part of our inquiries, Police would like to hear from anyone in the local area who may have CCTV or other video footage from overnight which may assist. If you can help, please contact Police by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz – using “update report”, referencing file number 231222/9398.

Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister

To put it mildly, yesterday’s “mini-budget” was lacking in specifics. Basically, the mini-budget was an announcement that announcements will be made in May about the likely time-line for the subsequent phasing-in of policies. So don’t hold your breath. National is making this stuff up as it goes along. At this point, Finance Minister Nicola Willis doesn’t know how big the tax cuts lollipop bag will be, how it will be paid for or when it will arrive... More



Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced

Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More



