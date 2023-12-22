Unexplained Death, Hamilton

Police are making enquiries into a sudden death in Hamilton yesterday afternoon.

About 5:30pm, Police were called to an address on Cook Street where a 62-year-old male was located deceased.

An altercation had taken place at the address prior to the death.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway, and at this stage it's being treated as unexplained.

If anyone was on Cook Street at the time, or has any information which may assist, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 231221/8772.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

