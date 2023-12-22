Serious Crash - SH1, Rongotea - Central

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious two-vehicle crash

on SH1, Rongotea, near Soldiers Road.

The crash was reported to Police around 4:40pm.

Initial indications suggest at least one person has serious injuries.

Both lanes are closed and diversions are in place.

