Police Make Second Arrest In Massey Homicide Investigation

Police have made another arrest in relation to the murder of Ramandeep Singh

in Massey earlier this week.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB, says a 17-year-old has

been charged with murder and will appear in the Waitākere District Youth

Court tomorrow.

Mr Singh’s family have been advised of the latest arrest.

The arrest comes after a 26-year-old man, also charged with murder, appeared

in Court on Monday.

“With today’s arrest, two people are now before the courts in relation to

the murder of Mr Singh.

“Our investigation team has been working hard, day and night, to bring

justice for Mr Singh whose life was senselessly cut short while he was going

about his job.

“We are continuing to piece together the events leading up to his murder in

the early hours of Monday morning.”

Police were notified at around 12.10am on Monday of a person who had been

found unresponsive at the Royal Reserve park in Beauchamp Drive, Massey.

Mr Singh was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“If you have any information that may assist Police with our enquiries,

please contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,

using Update My Report.”

Please reference file number 231218/2235.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

