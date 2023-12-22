Government’s Unfunded Tax Plans Demonstrate Need For Better Taxes

The Government doubled down
on its tax cut plans in the mini budget today - but in doing
so demonstrated the need for real tax reform, according to
Tax Justice Aotearoa.
“Adjusting the tax thresholds
is something that needs to happen,” says Tax Justice
Aotearoa chair Glenn Barclay, “but the Government has
still not fully explained how this will be
funded.”
“There is a real risk that these tax cuts
will come at the cost of undermining capacity of the public
sector to lead our response to the many challenges we face
in areas such as climate change, inequality and
health.”
“Our tax system is inequitable and it
doesn’t raise enough revenue to enable us to meet these
challenges,” says Glenn Barclay.
“Paradoxically,
the cutting of programmes such as Smokefree in return for
relatively small tax cuts for most people demonstrates the
collective power of taxation and the ability of public
expenditure to address societal needs.
"We are losing
something of significant benefit to society and the people
who will get most benefit from the tax cuts are a small
group of wealthy individuals and landlords.
“These
tax changes are merely storing up problems for the future at
a time when most economists are saying we need to raise more
revenue.
"We need to properly tax wealth and consider
taxes that target environmental and health issues, instead
of backing away from them,” says Glenn
Barclay.
