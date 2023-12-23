Delays following crash, SH1 Waikato Expressway - Waikato

Waikato Expressway SH1 is partially blocked near Matangi Bridge while emergency services respond to a crash.

The crash involving a single vehicle was reported at 10.37am. Initial indications are that there have been injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

