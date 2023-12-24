Search For Diver, Ahipara

Northland Police Search and Rescue along with partner agencies are currently conducting a search in the Ahipara area for a diver that was reported missing at 4pm yesterday, Saturday 23 December.

Yesterday afternoon a search of the shoreline, on the water and from the air failed to locate the diver. The search will resume this morning, with searchers on the shoreline, on the water and from the air.

Police are seeking any information or sightings relating to the missing diver. Please call Police on 105, referencing event number P057176028.

