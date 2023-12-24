Name Release, Fatal Crash Waitapu 16 December

Police are now able to advise the name of the man that died following a crash on Elwood Road, Waitapu at 12:15am on Saturday 16 December.

He was 38-year-old Curtis Scott Holmes from Greenmeadows, Napier.

Police extend our condolences to his family at this difficult time.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

