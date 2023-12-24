Update: Hei Hei homicide

Police have now charged two people in relation to the Hei Hei homicide on 22 December, with related charges.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with wounding with intent to GHB, she is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 26 December.

A youth has also been referred to Youth Aid.

Police are not ruling out further charges.

