Arrest Following Collision, Otara

Police have located the vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Hills Road, Otara yesterday evening.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and failing to stop or ascertain injury and is due to appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

The pedestrian remains in hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and encourage anyone that saw the incident occur to contact Police with that information on 105 referencing file number 231225/9629.

