Serious Crash - Hewletts Road, Mount Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm one person died after a crash last night at the

intersection of Aerodrome Road and Hewletts Road, Mount Maunganui.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at 10:17.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

