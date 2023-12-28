Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Too Much Water, Too Few Eggs: Worst NZ Events For 2023

Thursday, 28 December 2023, 6:06 pm
Press Release: BlacklandPR

Events that caused New Zealand’s toughest public relations challenges in 2023 were the Hawkes Bay and Auckland floods, and nationwide egg shortages, according to the 12th annual list compiled by PR company Blackland.

The nation’s top three toughest PR events all related to health and welfare: floods, food shortages and contaminated water.

BlacklandPR Director Mark Blackham said the list was topped by real crises but filled out by contentious moral issues.

“We had events that endangered lives and moral issues that packed emotional punch.

“Floods, food shortages and drinking water quality directly threatened lives and livelihoods, but Posie Parker and vaping got some people very agitated.”

Cyclone Gabrielle was the toughest event to manage because it caused deaths, and hardship for tens of thousands of people across the North Island. This combination caused the strongest emotional reaction, high national awareness, and required a complex response.

Blackham said the impacts of the floods that accompanied Cyclone Gabrielle were almost too widespread and multi-layered for the nation to fully appreciate.

“Despite this age of fast and full information few of us can appreciate the scale of disasters, so there is a tendency to focus on only parts of it.

“When lives are lost, at risk, and under stress, people are shocked and fearful. Continued disruption makes people angry. They look for someone to blame, and because large events always reveal mistakes, there will be scapegoats,” he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The storm and floods generated a succession of public relations challenges which featured in the top 30, and throughout the almost 150 events ranked by Blackland. These included the reliability of power and telephone networks, questions over Police management of resident safety, and Auckland Council’s response.

Blackham said the everyday talkability of the nationwide egg shortages early in the year earned a second place in the rankings. The shortage resulted from new animal welfare laws.

“The nation’s supply of a staple food ingredient was essentially disrupted by bureaucracy. Emotions intensified over this issue because it occurred when consumer faith in supply lines had already been severely shaken.”

The third-ranked event concerned potential contamination of Queenstown’s water supply.

Blackham said communication on the issue would have been tough because the whole district had to change behaviour in fear for their safety over the most essential thing: water. In contrast to the immediate danger, identifying the cause of a mystery illness is notoriously difficult and time consuming. This intensifies unhelpful anger.

“We’re all part of the problem as we expend a lot of unproductive energy on finding people to blame way too early into incidents.”

Notable moral issues high on the list included protests over Posie Parker (4th), anguish over vaping (6th), and the conduct of Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau (15th).

Blackham said the Posie Parker protests were a challenge for the Police, who were overwhelmed by the incident, but the issues resonated throughout society.

“This was the first time many ordinary New Zealanders were exposed to gender issues that had been debated in corners of social media. The talkability was very high as public grappled with the topic.”

Blackham said concerns over vaping, particularly of young people, was the longest running issue of 2023, and exhibited all the signs of a moral panic.

“The issue kept popping up in media throughout the year, including the election campaign. Vaping was positioned as a problem, on which many people had opinions and reactions, but few could define exactly what the problem is, nor used facts and evidence.”

Alcohol regularly features somewhere in the annual challenges list, and this year in the form of the Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau who admitted to having a drinking problem.

“There was a nuanced discussion that treated the person at the centre with concern for their welfare. This obscured some legitimate questions, but it would be far better if we could have all such debates with that level of humanity,” Blackham said.

Honourable mentions include the law-and-order response to ram raids, which made the top 10 for its consistent talkability, and the new biosecurity threat in the Asian Gold clam infestation, which was the third most complex PR issue of 2023.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BlacklandPR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



GUEST EDITORIAL - Eugene Doyle: Christ Is Born In Gaza

Why was the Little Baby Jesus born in a stable? Because the Israelis bombed all the houses. Truly. Every year Jesus is born, dies and is reborn. He is reborn into our world – that is part of what makes Christian symbology meaningful. This year Christ is a brown skinned Middle Eastern child about to be born in Gaza. More

Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister


“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
More


Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes... More

ALSO:


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 