Unattractive Cars: Will Your Car Make This List?

Kumeū and Huapai residents, can you make your cars unattractive?

Waitematā North Police are issuing the challenge to locals to assist in making their cars less enticing to opportunistic offenders over the holiday period.

Relieving Area Commander, Senior Sergeant Roger Small says Police are following up a spike of vehicle crime in the area this week.

“There has unfortunately been a bump in reports of theft from vehicles as well as vehicles being stolen,” he says.

“It’s really frustrating this is happening to locals at this time of year. We’re following lines of enquiry into recent reports, but we need the public’s help.”

Reports to Police include attempts at stealing vehicles parked outside properties, valuables being stolen from parked cars, and a small number of vehicles being stolen.

Now, Police are issuing a challenge.

“We want your vehicle to be as unattractive as possible,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“We’re not saying you can’t wash the car this weekend, weather permitting of course!

“However, think about removing property from your car when you park up for the day: debit cards, the jacket on the back seat and even the two gold coins in the centre console.”

Ensuring your vehicle is secure can also be a deterrent.

“In many cases, offenders will inherently try to take the easiest path to break the law,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“By taking a few additional steps it could help in stopping your vehicle becoming an easy target and avoiding unnecessary frustrations at this time of the year.”

For older model vehicles not fitted with an immobiliser, consider using a steering lock.

Senior Sergeant Small says where possible keep vehicles parked in a secure garage overnight, though this may not be possible in many properties in the area.

Police are continuing to step up patrols and other prevention activity where possible alongside other demand.

“We’re asking the community to be aware and alert, keep an eye out for your neighbours,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“If you see suspicious activity occurring, please report it to Police as soon as possible by calling 111.”

Please report any other incidents to Police by calling 105 or making a report online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

