Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unattractive Cars: Will Your Car Make This List?

Friday, 29 December 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Kumeū and Huapai residents, can you make your cars unattractive?

Waitematā North Police are issuing the challenge to locals to assist in making their cars less enticing to opportunistic offenders over the holiday period.

Relieving Area Commander, Senior Sergeant Roger Small says Police are following up a spike of vehicle crime in the area this week.

“There has unfortunately been a bump in reports of theft from vehicles as well as vehicles being stolen,” he says.

“It’s really frustrating this is happening to locals at this time of year. We’re following lines of enquiry into recent reports, but we need the public’s help.”

Reports to Police include attempts at stealing vehicles parked outside properties, valuables being stolen from parked cars, and a small number of vehicles being stolen.

Now, Police are issuing a challenge.

“We want your vehicle to be as unattractive as possible,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“We’re not saying you can’t wash the car this weekend, weather permitting of course!

“However, think about removing property from your car when you park up for the day: debit cards, the jacket on the back seat and even the two gold coins in the centre console.”

Ensuring your vehicle is secure can also be a deterrent.

“In many cases, offenders will inherently try to take the easiest path to break the law,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“By taking a few additional steps it could help in stopping your vehicle becoming an easy target and avoiding unnecessary frustrations at this time of the year.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

For older model vehicles not fitted with an immobiliser, consider using a steering lock.

Senior Sergeant Small says where possible keep vehicles parked in a secure garage overnight, though this may not be possible in many properties in the area.

Police are continuing to step up patrols and other prevention activity where possible alongside other demand.

“We’re asking the community to be aware and alert, keep an eye out for your neighbours,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“If you see suspicious activity occurring, please report it to Police as soon as possible by calling 111.”

Please report any other incidents to Police by calling 105 or making a report online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



GUEST EDITORIAL - Eugene Doyle: Christ Is Born In Gaza

Why was the Little Baby Jesus born in a stable? Because the Israelis bombed all the houses. Truly. Every year Jesus is born, dies and is reborn. He is reborn into our world – that is part of what makes Christian symbology meaningful. This year Christ is a brown skinned Middle Eastern child about to be born in Gaza. More

Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister


“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
More


Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes... More

ALSO:


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 