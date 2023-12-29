Serious crash: Russell Whakapara Road, Russell - Northland

Police are in attendance at a serious single vehicle crash near Russell.

The crash occurred on Russell Whakapara Road and was reported at 11.40am.

Two people have been injured. At this stage we can advise one person has critical injuries and a second has serious injuries.

Russell Whakapara Road has been closed between Waikare Road and De Nora Road.

Traffic management is being put in place.

Due to the remote location of the crash, Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

Police ask for motorists' understanding while our work is carried out at the scene as part of the investigation into what has occurred.

