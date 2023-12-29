Road closure, SH3 Piopio - Waikato

State Highway 3 is closed after a crash in Piopio, Waitomo.

It was reported shortly after 12:30pm and involves multiple vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, and expect delays.

Diversions are in place from Aria Road through to Totara Road.

If you are travelling, please look at NZTA’s Journey Planner, and always drive to the conditions.

