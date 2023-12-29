Fatality following earlier Russell crash

Police can advise that one person has died following an earlier crash near Russell this morning.

The single vehicle crash occurred on Russell Whakapara Road at 11.40am.

Sadly, one person has died at the scene.

A second occupant of the vehicle remains in a serious condition.

Russell Whakapara Road remains closed between Waikare Road and De Nora Drive, while a scene examination is carried out.

Police continue to advise motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances of what has occurred this morning.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

