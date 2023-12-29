Diversions: SH 60, Bronte, Tasman - Tasman

State Highway 60 is closed at Bronte, near the intersection of Bronte Road, following a crash involving two vehicles.

Diversions are in place, however motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared.

The crash was reported about 4.50pm. One person has serious injuries while six others have minor injuries.

