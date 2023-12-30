Homicide Inquiry Launched In Hamilton

A homicide investigation is under way in Hamilton after a man was found deceased in Melville overnight.

The man was found in the driveway of a house in Sundown Crescent at around 12.20am today.

Initial enquiries indicate that he had earlier been involved in an incident at another property on Sundown Crescent.

A man linked to that address is assisting Police with our enquiries.

Scene guards are in place at both addresses on Sundown Crescent and residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area today as scene examinations are carried out.

Police would like to hear from any residents in Sundown Crescent who may have CCTV footage which could assist our investigation.

If you can help, or you have any other information which may be relevant, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 231230/5501.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

