Update - Bodies Recovered, Peria

Police can confirm two people are deceased, following an incident involving an ATV-style vehicle in Peria.

The ATV rolled into a swimming hole in the Waikainga Stream about 5.15pm yesterday, Friday 29 December. This afternoon the bodies of the two deceased have been recovered.

A rāhui has been placed on the Waikainga Stream from Shepherds Road to the Peria Saleyards Bridge.

Police extend condolences to the whānau of the deceased.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

