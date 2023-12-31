Name Release – Fatal Crash, Marokopa

Police can now name the person who died following a quad bike incident in Marokopa, Waikato West on 27 December.

She was 39-year-old Louise Quinn of Hamilton.

Police extend our condolences to her family and whānau at this difficult time.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing.

